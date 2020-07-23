JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Explains Why He Doesn't Actually "Love" The "Evil Superman"

There's a perception that Justice League director Zack Snyder is a fan of "Evil" Superman, but the filmmaker has now explained why he believes it's important for the Man of Steel to have a moral compass.

In a recent interview, Justice League director Zack Snyder has talked in detail about why he believes it's important for Superman to struggle with his moral compass, while dismissing the notion that he's a huge fan of an "evil" Man of Steel (a strange perception just because he planned on having Clark Kent fall under the control of Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation).

"Do I love the evil Superman?" the filmmaker ponders in the video below. "I'm not 100 percent that that's true other than I love the idea of Superman going on a journey with his character. I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile his love affair with Lois and how that affects, y'know, the way he relates to humanity as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives."

"When we see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable," Snyder continued. "When I see Superman having to figure out, like, what to do, I now can go 'Wow, if I was Superman, I can see' -- because, y'know, Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he's able to do, any time you can bring him back down to earth, he becomes a lot more relatable and, I think for that reason, a lot more interesting."

It definitely sounds like Snyder has a good grasp on what makes the character of Superman tick. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. clearly panicked over his ideas for the Man of Steel, hence why Joss Whedon's reshoots essentially changed the hero's entire story arc in the theatrical cut. '

Are you excited to see more of Snyder's take on Supes in Zack Snyder's Justice League?

