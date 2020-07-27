JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Is Finishing The Movie For Free; Won't Comment On Possible Reshoots

While we know that Zack Snyder has no plans to use any footage shot by Joss Whedon, the filmmaker played coy when asked if he'll be given the opportunity to film any additional scenes for Justice League ...

During his "Justice Con" panel on Saturday, Justice League director Zack Snyder shared lots of exciting new details about the "Snyder Cut." However, perhaps one of the most surprising was the fact that despite spending the past couple of months working on finishing his version (with many more months to come, no doubt), Snyder is doing this for free.

"It's exciting to get this chance, and I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth and I love working on it and I'd do it for free - and I am," Snyder confirmed during a Q&A with fans at the event.

With WarnerMedia happy to spend upwards of $30 million to get Justice League finished for HBO Max, Snyder could have very easily secured himself a decent pay day, but clearly felt it was more important to get this done for the fans and share his vision for these heroes with the world.

As you might expect, Snyder was forced to play coy on a number of topics, including possible appearances from characters like Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern. However, when he was asked specifically about whether he has plans for additional photography once COVID-19 dies down, Snyder responded that he couldn't say...even if he knows the answer!

We know that ADR is planned, and it's hard to imagine that at least some minor reshoots won't be required. Whether that's something WarnerMedia will be happy to move forward with is unclear.

