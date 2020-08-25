JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder On Giving Superman A Mullet And Why THE SNYDER CUT Couldn't Be 2 Hours

Justice League director Zack Snyder has explained why Warner Bros.' demanding that the theatrical cut be just two hours made no sense to him, while also addressing giving Superman a beard and mullet...

Zack Snyder caught up with Reel in Motion following this past weekend's DC FanDome to share a few more details about Justice League: The Snyder Cut. Superman's black suit was first revealed during "JusticeCon," and as happy as fans were with that, the resurrected hero doesn't have his mullet or beard!

That's something we've obviously seen in the comic books many times, and the mullet was specifically part of the Man of Steel's look when he rose after being killed by Doomsday in the 90s.

"I think that the beard is a possibility," Snyder told the YouTube show's hosts, "the mullet...it's just a tough one. It's hard, it's hard to make it look badass." That's very true, and Henry Cavill's Superman rocked an impressive beard in Man of Steel, so we already know that works. A mullet, on the other hand, is potentially a rather silly look for the character, so Snyder's comments make sense.

In the same interview, the filmmaker was asked about Warner Bros. wanting the theatrical cut of Justice League to be no more than two hours long, and that shocked Snyder at the time. "I really thought it was a joke," he admitted. "I mean, BvS is a full three hours, and that's two characters!"

A few years ago, it was reported that Snyder delivered a shorter version of Justice League to the studio, but they deemed that "unwatchable" and enlisted Joss Whedon to reshoot most of the movie (costing themselves tens of a millions of dollars for what proved to be a poorly received box office disappointment).

Now, Snyder's vision is coming to HBO Max next year, and that can't get here soon enough.