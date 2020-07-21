JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder On The Biggest Challenge With Finishing His Cut Of The Movie

Justice League director Zack Snyder is being given an unprecedented opportunity to finish his version of the DC movie, and the filmmaker has now opened up on some of the pressures that come with that...

Studio interference is what led to Justice League becoming "Josstice League," and while there's not necessarily reason to believe Zack Snyder's version would have performed any better (critically or financially) than Joss Whedon's, it's hard to escape the feeling Warner Bros. made a huge blunder.

Now, though, they're making things right by releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and in a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the challenges that's presenting.

"I think really the big pressure on me is just for it [Justice League] to be exactly true to itself," he says. "And I know that sounds obvious but we as storytellers and as filmmakers a lot of times there's a lot of different powers that push and move and change what you're doing as you're doing it."

"But I think with this process and this project, it really is an amazing opportunity just to, and what I think the fans want, is just a very pure and exact version of the movie," Snyder concluded.

It's clear the filmmaker is taking this challenge seriously, and he's bound to be feeling the pressure somewhat, especially as he no doubt hopes to deliver a version of Justice League much better than the one that arrived in theaters back in November 2017. Of course, the more important thing is ultimately for the director deliver the vision he wanted to bring to fans a few years back.

