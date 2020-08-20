JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Pokes Fun At Superman's "Do You Bleed?" Line In Joss Whedon's Cut

One of Justice League 's most memorable moments came when the Man of Steel asked the Caped Crusader, "do you bleed?" However, that wasn't a Zack Snyder line, and the filmmaker quite clearly isn't a fan...

When the Dark Knight squared off with the Man of Steel in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he had a big question for Metropolis' hero: "Tell me, do you bleed?" During the course of their battle, he learned that the answer was "yes," and when Superman rose from the grave in Justice League, the unhinged Kryptonian asked Batman the same question.

It was actually a pretty cool moment, but when original Justice League director Zack Snyder was asked whether that line is in the "Snyder Cut," he confirmed that it's not...and poked fun at it.

Clearly, it was a Joss Whedon addition as part of the reshoots, which was obvious based on Henry Cavill's CGI mouth during his exchange with Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader. As Snyder points out, it's a one-liner that doesn't make a lot of sense, and he would later confirm that the Flash's Pet Sematary line (another Whedon joke) isn't in his cut, either.

Earlier today, Snyder released a new look at Justice League, and the full trailer will premiere during the DC FanDome event on Saturday. Needless to say, it should be very interesting to see just how different his version of the DC Comics adaptation is to the one we saw in theaters back in November of 2017.

Check out Snyder's comments below:

