JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Reportedly Hosting "Justice Con" Event Next Month

More details about Zack Snyder's Justice League could be released next month, as it's claimed that the filmmaker will host an online event called "Justice Con." Find out more details after the jump...

Last month, Warner Bros. confirmed that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021. The news shocked comic book fans everywhere, and there's understandably a lot of excitement to see what the filmmaker has in store (for what could be a four-hour movie of six-part series).

Now, YouTube accounts "The Nerd Queens" and "Comic Book Debate" are claiming to have organised "Justice Con," a virtual convention not all that different to the upcoming [email protected]

Zack Snyder will reportedly be a guest on the virtual panel, while the entire event is meant to be based entirely around the DC Extended Universe created by the filmmaker. Darkseid actor Ray Porter is also scheduled to appear, as will Justice League storyboard artist Jay Oliva.

This would be a strange place for Warner Bros. to start the movie's marketing campaign, but you have to believe Snyder will consider dropped at least a few new pieces of intel about his cut.

Zack Snyder's Justice League should be a big hit for HBO Max, and it will be interesting seeing how much its release ends up being promoted to a wider audience, especially after the 2017 version received such a poor response. Needless to say, we'll keep you guys updated as we learn more.

Are you excited for the "Snyder Cut"?