JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says HBO Max's THE SNYDER CUT Is "Made For Grownups"

In response to a reporter who criticized the Justice League: The Snyder Cut trailer for featuring alternate shots of familiar scenes, Zack Snyder quickly pointed out the differences between the two cuts!

Justice League director Zack Snyder has clashed with outspoken Forbes reporter Scott Mendelson on social media in the past, and didn't back down from him shortly before yesterday's DC FanDome panel.

After Mendelson noted that the leaked trailer appeared to just show different versions of familiar scenes, the filmmaker responded by taking aim at his comparison to Joss Whedon's cut of Justice League to "Saturday morning cartoons" by noting, "this is made for grownups, so you’re not in the demographic."

That's a surprisingly personal response from Snyder, and an unexpected one in some respects.

However, it seems he may have been frustrated with Mendelson comparing Justice League: The Snyder Cut to the Justice League which we watched in theaters in 2017. The films are vastly different, and Snyder likely doesn't appreciate his vision being diminished in this way.

"Josstice League" has its fair share of fans (thanks mostly to how Superman was portrayed on screen), but Snyder has never watched that altered version and, at this point, is unlikely to ever do so.

