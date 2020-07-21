JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Talks About The Challenges Of Finishing The Movie During COVID-19

In another interview excerpt, Zack Snyder has opened up about the challenges which have presented themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic as he strives to complete Justice League for its HBO Max debut...

As you might expect, when Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder sat down to discuss the release of his version of Justice League on HBO Max, they didn't take the then non-existent COVID-19 pandemic into account. As a result, you have to believe it's been ten times harder to complete the movie, even if the majority of work is taking place in the editing room.

Now, the filmmaker has been asked what it's been like trying to complete the Snyder Cut in the midst of a global pandemic, and he opened up about the challenges he's faced.

"It's challenging but I'll be honest about our working situation in that it's pretty efficient," Snyder explained. "I have editorial upstairs and then downstairs we have like a screening room so we can watch the dailies and watch the visual effects as they come in. [My Editor] and I have this amazing sort of mirrored editing system so I can see exactly what she's doing."

"It's really an amazing technological setup," he continued. "The problem is you can't leave it, right? It's literally in the house. It's crack of drawn until the wee hours and we're just [working on it]. Unless the kids come and drag me out we're pretty much [in there]."

It's definitely good to hear that work is continuing in earnest on Justice League, and it's fortunate that little in the way of additional shooting is required (in fact, it's been said that there will be no reshoots at all). Actors coming in for ADR work shouldn't be too hard to accommodate, while VFX and editing studios are likely to be grateful for the work being sent their way right now.

Check out the full interview below:

