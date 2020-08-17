JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Teases DC FanDome And Shares A New Shot Of Ben Affleck As Batman

With DC FanDome fast approaching, Justice League director Zack Snyder has teased the event with a glimpse of Wayne Manor, while also celebrating Ben Affleck's recent birthday with a new shot of Batman...

This weekend, Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder shared a new shot of the actor suited up as the Dark Knight to mark the occasion. As you can see, it shows the hero alongside the Batmobile in all its glory, and this was obviously taken at the same time as that shot which revealed his Batman for the first time.

Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there for Affleck's Batman because his plans to take the helm of a solo movie soon fell apart, and he would walk away from the role following Justice League.

Talking of Snyder's superhero ensemble, the filmmaker has also shared a tease for the upcoming DC FanDome event by sharing an intriguing shot of Wayne Manor. This doesn't really tell us much about what to expect from the "Snyder Cut," but it looks like we'll return to Batman's home.

That only received a small amount of screentime in Batman v Superman, but in Joss Whedon's version of Justice League, it was hinted that Bruce Wayne would start using his family home as a base for the team (chances are that scene won't be part of the original version of the movie, though).

Check out the photos below:

