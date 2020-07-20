JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Teases New Footage This Week And The Snyder Cut's Mammoth Runtime

Zack Snyder has teased an announcement and new footage from his cut of Justice League this weekend, while also commenting on just how lengthy the runtime of his version of the movie will end up being...

[email protected] may be taking place this week, but so too is Justice Con. The virtual event happens on Saturday, and is meant to celebrate all things Zack Snyder's Justice League, so you probably won't be surprised to learn that the filmmaker himself will be involved in some way.

Talking in the video below, Snyder hinted that fans can expect to see some new footage from his cut of the DC Comics movie which is coming to the HBO Max streaming service next year.

"I may show a clip. And it is a small clip," Snyder teased. "It may be a small clip. Also, maybe there's another tiny little announcement, just a little thing, for the fans. The clip is...that's gonna be fun." Another announcement? Could we finally get a firm release date, or perhaps confirmation of whether it will indeed be a seriously long movie or limited TV series?

Time will tell, but during the same interview, Snyder pretty much confirmed that his cut of Justice League will be much longer than expected regardless of what form it ends up taking.

"I have famously teased the runtime at 214 minutes. Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet," the director promised. "So, it's exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

The excitement for the Snyder Cut is definitely building, and Justice Con this weekend is clearly going to be very interesting...and arguably way more must-see than [email protected] You can hear more from the filmmaker by watching the interview in the player below:

