JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Would Rather "Destroy" The Movie Than Use Footage Joss Whedon Shot

Zack Snyder is once again working on Justice League , but don't expect him to borrow anything Joss Whedon shot because he would rather "set it on fire" before using anything he didn't film himself...

Talking at "Justice Con" last night, original Justice League director Zack Snyder made it clear that he has no plans to use anything filmmaker Joss Whedon came up with during his reshoots.

While he never actually named the director (in fact, he later made it clear he had zero involvement in choosing The Avengers helmer as his replacement after leaving the project), Snyder was quick to point out that, "There would be no chance on Earth that I would use a shot that was made after I left the movie."

Snyder would go on to say that there's no way he would have returned to finish the "Snyder Cut" had he not been given full creative control over the project. "There would be no way...I would rather, I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph," he confirmed. "That is f***ing hard fact."

"By the way, anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the other theatrical movie," Snyder continued, "would be because that's a thing I had done and now it's been borrowed." He finished by reiterating that he's never watched Whedon's version of Justice League that played in theaters.

Clearly, any sort of influence Whedon had on Snyder's movie will be well and truly wiped from history once this original version of Justice League is released on HBO Max early to mid-2021.

