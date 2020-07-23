JUSTICE LEAGUE Fan-Art Gives Henry Cavill's Superman The Black Suit And Mullet He So Desperately Needs

Henry Cavill has played Superman in three DC Extended Universe films, but after his resurrection in Justice League , he had neither his black suit nor signature mullet. This new fan-art makes that right!

Over the course of three films, Henry Cavill has cemented himself as great Superman, but his Man of Steel will have a completely different story arc when Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021. Joss Whedon overhauled the character, and removed almost every scene Snyder shot for his original cut of the film.

It's hoped that the director's cut will include the iconic hero's black suit after he rises from the grave, but will he come back from the dead with that familiar mullet from the 1990s?

We doubt it, but this unmissable fan-art reveals what that could look like. The hunky English actor suits this new look for the Man of Steel, and if nothing else, this artwork proves the look that was first seen in Superman: Man of Steel #25 in September 1993 would work nicely on screen.

"Would you be down with [Henry Cavill] rocking a super mullet?" artist Javier S. wrote in his caption. "I don't care what hair he has I just want another Superman movie!"

Us too!

Click HERE for more Zack Snyder's Justice League news from CBM!

