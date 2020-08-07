JUSTICE LEAGUE: Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Stunt Double Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Justice League 's troubled production meant that behind-the-scenes content from the film has been limited, but Wonder Woman stunt double Caitlin Burles has now shared some cool shots from her time on set!

Both film fans and those in the industry have been crying out for stunt people to receive some sort of acknowledgement at award ceremonies for their incredible work, but it simply has not happened.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the industry hard, of course, as they're unable to work.

To raise awareness and #savethearts, Gal Gadot's stunt double, Caitlin Burles, has issued a challenge, "To all the professionals in the TV, Film and Arts world, join the challenge to post a picture of you in your job." That led to her sharing some cool shots from Justice League where she got to suit up as Amazon badass, Wonder Woman.

Burles has served as Gadot's stunt double for a number of films, including Criminal, Justice League, and Wonder Woman. She also played art thief in the former, and a Queen's Guard in the latter.

Recently, it was rumored that a stunt double filmed the scene in Justice League where Ezra Miller ends up lying on top of the Amazon because Gadot wouldn't do so at Joss Whedon's request. That means it was Burles who shot that, though she hasn't issued any sort of comment.

