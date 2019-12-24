 JUSTICE LEAGUE Hot Toys Action Figure Shows Off The Resurrected Superman (Minus The Weird Mouth)
Hot Toys' Superman action figure for Justice League is finally on sale and in this gallery of official images, we get to see that in all its glory...without Henry Cavill's weird CGI jawline, of course!

Josh Wilding | 12/24/2019
Filed Under: "Justice League"
Joss Whedon's Justice League was a very different movie to the one Zack Snyder was originally at the helm of but something many fans did appreciate was his take on Superman. Thanks to reshoots, Henry Cavill played a Man of Steel much closer to his comic book counterpart but the main downside was that awful, impossible to miss CGI mouth and jawline.

That was used in order to hide the British actor's Mission: Impossible - Fallout moustache and it's something that's thankfully nowhere to be seen on this new Justice League action figure.

Released by Hot Toys, it's based on Henry Cavill's appearance in the movie with delicate craftmanship and a newly developed LED light-up head sculpt that accentuates Superman’s unique heat vision ability coming from the eyes. There's also an interchangeable newly painted head sculpt, a newly developed muscular body, a finely tailored costume with metallic superman icon on chest, and a specially designed figure stand. Needless to say, it looks pretty damn cool! 

There are some cool poses here and if you've been hoping for a detailed look at the suit Cavill wore in Justice League, these images are a must-see so hit that "View List" button to check them out.

