JUSTICE LEAGUE Hot Toys Action Figure Shows Off The Resurrected Superman (Minus The Weird Mouth)

Released by Hot Toys, it's based on Henry Cavill's appearance in the movie with delicate craftmanship and a newly developed LED light-up head sculpt that accentuates Superman’s unique heat vision ability coming from the eyes. There's also an interchangeable newly painted head sculpt, a newly developed muscular body, a finely tailored costume with metallic superman icon on chest, and a specially designed figure stand. Needless to say, it looks pretty damn cool!



There are some cool poses here and if you've been hoping for a detailed look at the suit Cavill wore in Justice League, these images are a must-see so hit that "View List" button to check them out.