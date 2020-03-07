JUSTICE LEAGUE: Joss Whedon Rumored To Have Openly Trashed Zack Snyder's Work On Set

Kevin Smith has shared some of the rumours he's heard about what happened behind the scenes of Justice League , revealing that VFX artists told him Joss Whedon would frequently trash Zack Snyder's vision.

In the latest edition of "FatMan Beyond," filmmaker Kevin Smith shared some rumours relating to what Cyborg actor Ray Fisher recently described as director Joss Whedon's "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set of Justice League during reshoots.

Explaining that he spoke to some VFX artists while visiting the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story who had worked on both cuts of Justice League, Smith says that he was told that Whedon frequently, and very publicly, trashed Zack Snyder's movie.

He notes that The Avengers helmer would, "cut, down, dismiss and be negative about Zack’s version of the movie that he had seen and all of the special effects team [these people] had made together." This is said to have led to a lot of discomfort on the set with the cast and crew, and could explain what Fisher was referring to. After all, tearing into Snyder's work when he had to depart Justice League because his daughter had died doesn't exactly paint the director in the best of lights.

Regardless, it doesn't appear as if Whedon respected Snyder's vision for the DC Comics property, as he completely altered the movie to suit the version he clearly wanted.

In related news, Ray Fisher has today sent out a Tweet saying, "I believe Kai Cole and Charisma Carpenter." Cole is Whedon's ex-wife who alleged that he was abusive in their marriage, and Carpenter has said that she was fired from Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff Angel for getting pregnant.

Fisher has yet to elaborate on what exactly happened while he was shooting Justice League.

