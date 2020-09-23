JUSTICE LEAGUE: Joss Whedon's Reshoots "Messy And Hastily Assembled"; WB Shocked By Jason Momoa's Comments

More details about Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots have come to light, while it's said Warner Bros. and Jason Momoa's team were shocked when the Aquaman star decided to come to Ray Fisher's defence.

We're no closer to finding out what happened on the set of Justice League's reshoots, but THR has cleared things up to some extent. According to the trade's insiders, Joss Whedon's additional photography was a "messy and hastily assembled affair," with the filmmaker tasked with getting the movie ready for its November release after Zack Snyder left the project in May that same year.

Whedon also had to rewrite the movie and take over post-production during that time, and one person on set during the reshoots confirms that the director "was difficult with actors."

However, they did not witness any physical or other abuse. Geoff Johns and Jon Berg were also under pressure, knowing their jobs were on the line if Justice League didn't work (it didn't, but it seems they managed to escape Warner Bros.' wrath; Whedon wasn't quite that lucky).

The trade goes on to state that, "Whedon did jettison many of Fisher’s scenes, according to sources, and his directing style is described as the opposite of Snyder’s collaborative approach." Ray Fisher's co-star, Jason Momoa, recently came to the actor's defence in his battle with Warner Bros., a move that reportedly took the studio and his team by surprise before he starts shooting Aquaman 2.

As we reported a little earlier today, more Justice League reshoots are now being planned, this time with Snyder at the helm...and no actors rocking a moustache (we certainly hope not, anyway).