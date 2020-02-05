JUSTICE LEAGUE: Kevin Smith Clarifies What He Knows About The Snyder Cut, Including Darkseid Plans

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed some specifics about the Snyder Cut of Justice League , confirming that Darkseid and Green Lantern were both set to appear before Joss Whedon took charge of the film...

Kevin Smith has talked a lot about the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but he's now clarified what exactly he's heard about the film...well, the version before Joss Whedon got his hands on it. Explaining that he's spoken to members of the VFX team who worked on the DC Comics adaptation, Smith claims to have been filled in on both the visual effects and storyboards.

Apparently, many of them were illustrated by comic book artist Jim Lee, and this VFX crew member reportedly "saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that."

"[He] broke down the script that he got to read. The movie that they shot originally, and then the movie that we saw," Smith added. "That’s where I first heard about what we would call the Snyder Cut. From people that worked on the movie, special effects people, they were like, ‘Dude, Darkseid was in it. This was in it…’ They went through everything."

This isn't overly specific, but it is interesting, and seemingly confirms those long-standing rumours that Zack Snyder's Justice League was going to bring those characters to the DCEU.

It's no secret that Darkseid was going to be the main threat in Justice League: Part 2, while there were rumblings for a while that the first movie was going to end with Hal Jordan crashing to Earth. As for Martian Manhunter, Snyder has confirmed that General Swanwick was to be outed as the alien.

How do you guys feel about missing out on seeing these characters in Snyder's movies?