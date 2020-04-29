JUSTICE LEAGUE: MORTAL Was NEVER Actually Going To Be A Fully Motion-Capture Movie

It's widely believed that George Miller's Justice League: Mortal was going to be brought to the screen with motion-capture technology, but it's now been revealed that was never actually the case...

Filmmaker Ryan Unicomb has spent the past few years attempting to launch a documentary about George Miller's failed Justice League: Mortal. The film was meant to be released in 2008, but fell apart as a result of the writer's strike which took place before then, and it wasn't until 2017 that the iconic team of DC Comics superheroes assembled on the big screen.

Ask most people about Justice League: Mortal, though, and they'll you that not seeing it wasn't a massive loss because it was only ever a motion-capture, animated film. Well, not so according to Unicomb.

"To be honest, the biggest thing that I see all the time is that people [say], 'I'm so thankful it got canceled because who'd want a motion capture, animated Justice League movie in 2008?' And that's not what was gonna happen," he explains. "There was never a conversation; that was never a legitimate thing that was gonna happen. Like, a 3D animated, mocap-based movie."

"The logistics behind that and the budget behind that would be astronomical and impossible," Unicomb added. "So, that's probably the biggest thing that I see."

That clears up a long-standing theory about Miller's plans for Justice League: Mortal, but given what little we know about the changes the director planned to make to the source material, it may not be that big of a loss. Still, it's hard not to wonder how it might have turned out, and how much of an impact its release could have had on what's now known as the DC Extended Universe.

