JUSTICE LEAGUE: New Details About Darkseid's War Against Man, Amazons, And Atlanteans Revealed

Some translated text from the Shrine of the Amazons in Justice League is doing the rounds today, and it reveals more about what happened when Darkseid decided to attack Earth thousands of years ago...

For reasons that remain unclear, Joss Whedon chose to remove any trace of Darkseid from Justice League. Post-credits scenes appeared to tease a sequel featuring the Legion of Doom, though, so it's possible Warner Bros. simlply wanted to completely move away from Zack Snyder's vision.

Either way, that will now be given chance to play out on HBO Max when the filmmaker's original version of Justice League premieres in 2021. That's obviously going to include Darkseid and his attack on Earth thousands of years ago when he battled man, Amazons, and Atlanteans.

Shedding more light on what to expect from the villain's first visit, a Twitter user has shared a translation of the mural from the Shine of the Amazons. It details Darkseid's arrival on Earth, and the fact that he was sent packing by Zeus and Ares. The Mother Boxes, meanwhile, were left behind to defend Earth should he ever decide to return from Apokolips and attempt to reclaim the planet.

You can find out more by checking out the translation below:

