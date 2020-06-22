JUSTICE LEAGUE: Newly Surfaced BTS Photo Confirms Joss Whedon Reshot Lex Luthor Post-Credits Scene

Justice League 's post-credits scene set the stage for the Legion of Doom/Injustice League to assemble, but that definitely appeared to be something filmmaker Joss Whedon came up with based on this image...

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star Jesse Eisnenberg has never really had much to say about the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, and while he did recently share his support for that version of the movie, he's never really had much to say about what's happened behind the scenes.

Now, though, a behind the scenes image from Joss Whedon's theatrical cut has gone viral which confirms that The Avengers director did indeed reshoot some of Eisenberg's Lex Luthor scenes.

Joe Manganiello has previously confirmed that there's a different version of the post-credits scene (presumably with Lex hiring Deathstroke to take out Batman), so it was likely Whedon who changed that and added the reference to the Legion of Doom/Injustice League being formed.

It's likely that quite a few of Eisenberg's scenes were left on the cutting room floor as his escape from Arkham Asylum came completely out of the blue, and a recent sneak peek at Zack Snyder's Justice League featured previously unheard dialogue from the villain teasing Darkseid's arrival.

Check out this newly surfaced behind the scenes photo in the Instagram post below:

