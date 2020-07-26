JUSTICE LEAGUE: Official Title, TV Show Or Movie Format, And Teaser Trailer To Be Revealed At DC FanDome

During last night's "Justice Con" event, filmmaker Zack Snyder explained why Zack Snyder's Justice League isn't the movie's official title (yet), while also promising some big news at Augusts' DC FanDome.

Zack Snyder has been given the opportunity to put the finishing touches to his version of Justice League, and the movie will be released on the HBO Max streaming service next year. Details have been slowly trickling out ever since WarnerMedia's plans to share the filmmaker's vision were made official, but it sounds like all eyes should be on next month's DC FanDome event.

In the Q&A below, Snyder was asked about the title and whether Zack Snyder's Justice League is what it will be called when the movie arrives on HBO Max.

"You know it's really...the name of the movie as 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is the name that we all want," he explained. "It's the name we are working on. It's legal reasons that restrict it, but we're trying to work that out. I suppose that's the cool name for it." He didn't clarify what those issues might be, but it's likely related to trademark or copyright issues.

As for whether his Justice League will be presented as a massive movie or a limited series, Snyder promised that the answer to that question is coming at DC FanDome. "You will, you'll find out at FanDome. But I think I did tell Grace that it was longer than 214 [minutes now]. Either way, a hundred percent I'll be happy. Look, the truth is, regardless of how it comes out, you'll always be able to watch it [in one sitting]."

Finally, Snyder confirmed that the first teaser trailer for Justice League will be released during DC's virtual show, and that means it won't be too much longer until we see the filmmaker's true vision.

Hear more from him below:

