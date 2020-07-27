JUSTICE LEAGUE Producer Deborah Snyder Details A "Snyder Cut" Scene Featuring Wonder Woman And Lois Lane

Justice League producer Deborah Snyder didn't have any new footage to share during her "Justice Con" panel, but the filmmaker did describe a "Snyder Cut" scene revolving around Diana Prince and Lois Lane.

Joss Whedon reshot most of Justice League, and an awful lot of scenes ended up on the cutting room floor as a result. We will get to see them in the version of the movie arriving on HBO Max next year, and with the first teaser trailer set for DC FanDome, we don't have much longer to wait before finally getting an idea of what to expect from the "Snyder Cut."

On Saturday, Zack Snyder shared a brief new scene from his movie showing Superman in his black suit, but on Sunday, it was producer Deborah Snyder who received the spotlight.

While she was unable to show any fresh footage from Justice League, she did share some details on a scene we'll see on HBO Max next year featuring a meeting between Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in the immediate aftermath of Superman's demise.

"It's a scene where Diana visits Lois after Clark's death and she's been, you know, not going out and it's just very supportive scene because even though she's lost her house, she's coming there not to ask for help, but to help Lois," Deborah reveals in the video below. "I can't wait and you'll get to see that scene."

That sounds like a great character moment, and one which promises to further explore the ramifications of Superman's death. In Whedon's version, it was somewhat glossed over, but his movie had a short runtime whereas Zack Snyder's Justice League could be over four hours long.

