JUSTICE LEAGUE: Ray Fisher Says DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Called Joss Whedon An "Asshole"

Justice League star Ray Fisher has shared a video detailing Warner Bros.' Justice League investigation, revealing exactly what Walter Hamada said when he threw director Joss Whedon under the bus...

Justice League star Ray Fisher has shared another video update about Warner Bros.' ongoing investigation regarding the movie's reshoots. After DC Films boss Walter Hamada recently tried to downplay the actor's comments by indicating that he had refused to take part in the investigation, Fisher has now decided to make some of what he said public.

As you may recall, he previously alleged that Hamada had attempted to throw director Joss Whedon and producer Jon Berg under the bus, all while protecting comic book writer and prolific producer Geoff Johns (who is an undeniably valuable asset to both Warner Bros. and DC).

Challenging Hamada to sue him if he's lying, Fisher says: "[Walter Hamada] did throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus. A conversation wherein he did claim that Joss Whedon was an asshole, that he never planned on hiring and that did not fit his vision for the future of DC Films. Quote me on that. If it’s not true, Walter, go ahead and sue me on that."

It really does feel like Warner Bros. is hoping to pin whatever happened on the set of Justice League on Whedon and Berg, while ensuring there are no ramifications for Johns, a creative powerhouse at DC both in terms of comic books and live-action adaptations.

Needless to say, the plot thickens...

