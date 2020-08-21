JUSTICE LEAGUE Snyder Cut Trailer Tease Includes Stunning New Footage Not Seen In The Theatrical Version

Justice League director Zack Snyder has shared another trailer teaser for the movie ahead of its DC FanDome panel, and this one actually includes some footage which didn't make it into the theatrical cut.

The DC FanDome panel revolving around Zack Snyder's Justice League is perhaps the most anticipated part of the 24-hour virtual show, and if not, it's got to be tied with The Batman!

It's already been confirmed that a trailer will be released during the event, and Snyder has once again taken to social media to share a new look at his version of the superhero ensemble. This one includes some shots we haven't seen before, including Bruce Wayne giving Arthur Curry his business card and the Flash racing towards the camera...could this be where time-travel comes into play?

We'll have to wait and see, but many believe "JL: #TheSnyderCut" could end up being the movie's official title as it's once again used in this sneak peek for the original cut of Justice League.

Snyder previously confirmed that we'll learn the title and format of the movie during DC FanDome, so we'll soon have plenty of answers, but if this teaser is any indication, we're in for a treat. Another possible title has been revealed via the launch of the @snydercut Twitter account: that describes the movie simply as, "The Director's Cut of Justice League."

Check out the footage below:

