JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ciaran Hinds Shares "Snyder Cut" Excitement And Comments On Ray Fisher's Allegations

Ciaran Hinds has shared his thoughts on the planned release of Justice League: The Snyder Cut , while also weighing in on the allegations Ray Fisher has made about Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg...

Ciaran Hinds is currently doing the rounds to promote his new movie, The Man In The Hat, and NME asked the Steppenwolf actor to share his thoughts on the planned release of Justice League: The Snyder Cut. He will presumably have to record additional dialogue for that, though it's possible that was done before Zack Snyder parted ways with Warner Bros. over the theatrical cut.

Joss Whedon's Steppenwolf was a cartoonish, forgettable big bad, and the DC FanDome trailer for this Director's Cut pointed to a much more serious take on the villain.

Hinds declined to comment on that, but did share his excitement for Snyder's vision to finally be shared with the world. "It was his dream to realise it, and I think it’s fantastic that he’s got this opportunity to realise what he wanted to do in the first space," he says. "He has the chance to recreate what he wanted to do and I hope it stands up to the trial it’s been given."

The site also chose to ask Hinds about Ray Fisher's claims of abuse on the set of Justice League, but as he was primarily in a recording booth, that's not something the actor saw first-hand.

"All the work I did was almost completely solitary. The pick-ups I did were just in a studio in London. I was a gun for hire who came in to clean up one or two bits they wanted to do, but I really wasn’t there long enough to form any particular opinion apart from trying to help fulfil my contract."

There's certainly a lot of excitement to see how the two versions of Steppenwolf compare, and we'll get to see the new version in action on HBO Max at some point in 2021. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but we're bound to learn more about plans for Justice League before the year is over.