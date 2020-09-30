JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Henry Cavill Says "The Snyder Cut" Should Be Released "Whether You Agree With It Or Not"

Henry Cavill has opened up about "The Snyder Cut" of Justice League , explaining why he believes it's important for filmmaker Zack Snyder to finally have his vision for the DC Comics team realised...

Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill was recently a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and, as you might expect, the topic of Superman and Justice League: The Snyder Cut soon came up.

While the actor was present when Zack Snyder announced plans to release his director's cut of the DC Comics movie, he's chosen his words carefully about the ensemble, clearly not wanting to say much about those reshoots and what ended up happening to his face courtesy of some dodgy CGI.

In this interview, the British actor made it clear how important it is for Snyder's vision for Justice League to be shared with the world.

"I’m just really excited to see his vision realized," he started. "He got to be the train. I think it’s only fair that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for. I think it’s important that that vision is realized."

"Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter," Cavill continued. "It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks." As for what fans can expect, he added: "[Zack's] got the advantage of hindsight now. It’s going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie."

Cavill makes a lot of good points here, and it does feel right for Snyder to be given the opportunity to share what he had planned for Justice League before Warner Bros. took the movie out of his hands.

What's your take on these comments from the Superman actor?