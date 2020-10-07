JUSTICE LEAGUE Star J.K. Simmons Is More Than Willing To Return For Anything Zack Snyder Wants

J.K. Simmons' time as Commissioner Gordon was sadly short-lived, but the actor has confirmed that he would be more than happy to return for anything that's needed to help Zack Snyder complete his vision...

Say what you will about Zack Snyder, but when it comes to casting, he never disappoints. That was particularly the case with his choice for Commissioner Jim Gordon in Justice League, and while J.K. Simmons wasn't given a lot of time to shine, it was clear the filmmaker had chosen well.

Now, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor has confirmed that if Snyder needs him to return in order to help complete his vision for Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, he's happy to do so.

"Well, the Snyder Cut is happening now at long last, as DC fans know. I'm excited that I'm a part of it," he told Screen Rant. "I'm excited that I'm a part of it. As far as I know, I've already done everything I have to do to be a part of Zack's cut, which is to tell Zack, 'Yes, I want to be a part of your cut.' If there's additional dialogue recording or additional shooting or whatever, I'd be happy to do it."

It's been reported that there are no plans for reshoots to take place, but ADR may be required, and that could be when Snyder requires Simmons. Either way, it will definitely be interesting finding out how many of the Commissioner's scenes Joss Whedon reshot, and whether the Dark Knight's closest ally originally dropped any hints about what was to come in The Batman.

While his time in the DCEU is over, Simmons is expected to continue playing TheDailyBugle.net's J. Jonah Jameson in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters. Still, it's a shame we never got to see more of his take on Gordon...