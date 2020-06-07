JUSTICE LEAGUE Star J.K. Simmons Shares His Thoughts On The "Snyder Cut" Being Released On HBO Max

J.K. Simmons had a minor role as Commissioner Jim Gordon in Justice League , and the Spider-Man: Far From Home star has now shared his take on the "Snyder Cut" of the movie being released on HBO Max...

Had things panned out slightly differently for the DC Extended Universe, J.K. Simmons probably would have already shot his scenes as Commissioner Jim Gordon in The Batman. Instead, it now seems his role was just one and done after a cameo of sorts in 2017's Justice League.

After all, new The Batman director Matt Reeves has cast Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as The Dark Knight's closest police ally, and with Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader set to become part of the DCEU in The Flash, there simply doesn't appear to be any room left for Simmons' version of the character.

While he didn't comment on that during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he did share his excitement for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on the HBO Max streaming service next year.

"I’m always in favor of a director's vision, especially a filmmaker who's been so iconic in that genre in general," Simmons told the trade. "There were obviously a variety of reasons for the way things shook out the first time around with that film. Whatever your feelings were about the version that was at first released, I think even if you absolutely loved everything about that film, I would certainly be interested as an audience to see Zack's vision."

"The one thing I do know for sure is that it will be long," he added, "because he's got a lot of stuff that he wants to get in there." Does that mean more Jim Gordon scenes? We can only hope at this point!

Of course, Simmons' time in the world of superheroes hasn't ended as he made a surprise return as TheDailyBugle.net's J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home's memorable mid-credits scene.