JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Believes Timing Of Ben Affleck's BATMAN Return Announcement Was A Ploy

Justice League star Ray Fisher has shared some compelling evidence that the announcement about Ben Affleck's Batman return was meant to distract from his latest claims about Warner Bros.' investigation...

There's something seriously weird going on with Warner Bros. and the studio's apparent attempt to distract from Justice League star Ray Fisher's allegations about what happened during the movie's reshoots. Recently, the actor received some serious backup from co-star Jason Momoa after he confirmed that "some serious stuff went down" during Joss Whedon's additional photography.

He also confirmed that the announcement he would voice Frosty the Snowman in a new movie from Geoff Johns and Jon Berg was fake, and clearly meant to distract from Fisher's claims hours earlier (he accused Whedon, Johns, and Berg at 9:19am and that news landed at 10:46am).

Now, though, Fisher has made another very good point, this time about when Ben Affleck's Batman return was announced. At 1:38pm, the actor told fans on Twitter that Warner Bros. had launched an investigation into what happened on the set of Justice League, and at 3:02pm, that news about The Flash completely overshadowed what he had revealed just a short time earlier.

Needless to say, Warner Bros. is not coming out of this looking good, and it's probably only going to get worse once details about what actually went down on Justice League's set comes out.

Check out Fisher's comments below:

