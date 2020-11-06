JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains Difference Between His Cyborg And STAR WARS Auditions

Ray Fisher was among the many actors who auditioned to play Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens , and he's revealed how that audition process was different to the one he went through for Justice League .

Ray Fisher hadn't really had a major acting role until Zack Snyder cast him as Cyborg in Justice League, and his star has been on the rise ever since. The actor also tried out for the role of Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and he explained during a recent Twitch stream (via ComicBook.com) how the two audition experiences differed.

"Like I've said, I did not audition in any intense capacity for Star Wars," he began. "In fact, I wasn't even technically made aware what the stuff was that I was reading. I don't think it went further than me putting something on tape and having that be that."

"But with respect to Justice League we had an audition process, went and met with folks involved in production, we had a testing process and all that stuff," Fisher added. "So I would say my experience Star Wars was probably the equivalent of like maybe first step, a baby step of what a process would be, and my experience with Justice League would be taking it all the way."

While it's now difficult to imagine anyone other than John Boyega playing Finn, it's a shame Fisher didn't get past this early stage as there's no denying that he could have brought a lot to the role.

Still, landing the role of Cyborg was far from just a consolation prize, and we'll finally get to see his entire performance when Zack Snyder's Justice League is released next year. With any luck, that will lead to Fisher playing a larger role in the DC Extended Universe moving forward.