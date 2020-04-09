JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Not Cooperating With Investigators Says WB; Was In Talks For THE FLASH

Things just took a seriously messy turn between Warner Bros. and Ray Fisher as the studio has put out a statement saying that the Justice League actor is not cooperating with third-party investigators.

Following actor Ray Fisher's very serious accusations regarding on-set misconduct against Justice League replacement director Joss Whedon and producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns earlier this summer, Warner Bros. announced their intention to launch an independent investigation into the matter.

However, things took a nasty turn earlier today when Fisher called out Walter Hamada, the President of DC Films, by tweeting, "After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns.," and continued to preach his "Accountability > Entertainment" mantra to his 63.7K followers.

This latest development prompted an extremely stern response from Warner Bros., who dropped quite the Friday night shocker, now accusing Fisher - who had previously voiced his approval of the investigative team - of not actually cooperating with the third-party investigators who have made multiple requests to speak with him over the past few weeks.

Their statement also seems to imply that Fisher was seemingly most upset with how his character's arc changed in the theatrical cut of Justice League and was not pleased that his suggested script revisions were not taken into serious consideration, which, while unfortunate, isn't exactly unprecedented in Hollywood where directors, writers and producers understandably get final say. It's likely this may have resulted in the deterioration of his relationship with Whedon, who was brough in to revamp the movie at the request of WB.

Another factor further complicating matters is that Fisher was also reportedly engaged in early negotiations to potentially reprise his role as Cyborg (along with other Justice Leagers) for Andy Muschietti's The Flash, but the status of that now remains uncertain as he and Hamada haven't spoken since July.

While it's unclear whether those talks will resume now, one thing we do know for sure is that this situation is about to get a whole lost messier for both side.

Read Warner Bros. full statement below: