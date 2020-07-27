JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher On Preferring DC Over Marvel And Why Superheroes Need To Be Complicated

During a "Justice Con" panel this weekend, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher reflected on meeting with Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. on the same day, while explaining what it is about the DC Universe he prefers.

Justice League star Ray Fisher was part of the "Justice Con" event this weekend, and he didn't shy away from defending Zack Snyder's work in the DC Extended Universe, explaining why he believes the filmmaker's approach to superheroes is something he's definitely a fan of.

The actor also used this chance to detail why he's a bigger fan of DC than Marvel. "For me personally, I need something new," Fisher started. "I need something that speaks to the way the world is today, not this idealized sort of yesteryear version of who these individuals are."

"The world is complicated. The heroes need to be just as complicated to help people deal with the circumstances that we're facing every single day." It's hard to escape the feeling that could be a shot at the way Joss Whedon delivered what many felt was a comic accurate take on Superman in Justice League, and Fisher went on to use the Man of Steel as an example of one of those complicated superheroes. "If an alien with superpowers came down to Earth today do you think people would be like, 'Yeah, come on let's go!’? We can't even get along with one another."

Fisher later revealed that he not only met with Justice League casting directors Lora Kennedy and Kristy Carlson when he was cast as Cyborg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Finn...on the same day.

"After meeting Lora and Kristy, they were like 'Hey listen we have something that might be right for you. We can't really tell you what it is, but it's in the DC superhero realm of things,'" Fisher recalled. "I'm like 'I'm done. C'mon, let's go.'" Despite everything that's followed, the actor added that he has no regrets because he's been a big fan of the DC Universe since his childhood.

