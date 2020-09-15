JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Responds To Jason Momoa Coming To His Defense Against Warner Bros.

Last night, Justice League star Jason Momoa defended Ray Fisher's allegations about Warner Bros. with some of his own, and the Cyborg actor has now responded. Find out more details after the jump...

After recently sharing the #IStandWithRayFisher hashtag, Aquaman star Jason Momoa took to Instagram last night to make it clear that the cast was treated in a "sh*tty" way during Justice League's reshoots. He added that, "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable," so it's clear now that there is indeed something to this story.

Most interesting was the fact Momoa alleged that the Frosty the Snowman news that broke hours after Fisher's comments was a bogus story. Presumably shared with the trades by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, it was meant to distract from what the actor had said on Twitter hours earlier.

The whole thing stinks, and it's clear this is something Warner Bros. now needs to address.

How much we'll learn is hard to say, but Fisher has now responded, hinting that the Frosty announcement may have been made to stop Momoa from also speaking out about what happened on set. Clearly, the way Joss Whedon, Johns, and Berg behaved on set to reshape Zack Snyder's film was unacceptable, as was the way they treated the cast and crew by the sounds of things.

Check out Fisher's comments below:

