JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Responds To Warner Bros.' Claims With Evidence He Spoke To Investigators

Shortly after Warner Bros. issued a statement claiming that Justice League star Ray Fisher has refused to speak to their investigators, the actor has fired back with his own version of events...

Earlier this week, Justice League star Ray Fisher took to Twitter to allege that DC Films boss Walter Hamada had called him in a bid to "throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus" in a bid to protect prolific comic book writer Geoff Johns. Warner Bros. and Hamada quickly responded to those claims, saying that didn't happen and stating Fisher had refused to speak to investigators.

Now, the actor has returned to Twitter to provide apparent proof that what Hamada said is false.

As you can see below, he shared an email sent to his team at to SAG-AFTRA following a meeting with an investigator via Zoom as well as a previous live video he had shared online talking about said meeting. Things are definitely escalating, though Fisher has accused Warner Bros of stoking the situation, writing that they've "escalated this to an entirely different level."

This all stems back to a Tweet sent out by Fisher on July 1st when he said Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." He could later accuse Johns and Berg of enabling that behaviour.

The entire situation is a strange one, of course, especially as Fisher is in talks for The Flash...

