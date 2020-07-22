JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Reveals Ignored Request For Theatrical Cut That "Shocked" Zack Snyder

Justice League star Ray Fisher has revealed that repeated requests for his barber to be credited in the movie were ignored, but it's something Zack Snyder will make right with his HBO Max version...

It turns out that Justice League star Ray Fisher had only one request for Zack Snyder's Justice League ahead of its premiere on HBO Max next year. Highlighting a piece shared by Variety exploring the lack of diversity in makeup and hairstyling crews in Hollywood, he explained that his barber - who worked on the theatrical cut for eight months - went uncredited.

This was despite repeated requests from the actor, and, as you might expect, both Fisher and his barber, Wayne Nembhard, were devastated to watch the credits roll and for his name to be missing.

Crucially, Fisher points out that Nembhard was the only Black man to ever enter Justice League's hair and makeup trailer, and it's hard not to wonder if his exclusion could have come as a result of the actor's differences with reshoots director Joss Whedon - especially as the credits did include plenty of other names from that department.

On the plus side, Zack Snyder has clearly promised Fisher he will make that right as the Cyborg actor points out that he was "shocked" Nembhard didn't end up making it into the movie's end credits.

Check out Fisher's comments below:

