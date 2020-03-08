JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Says He "Will Not Relent" Against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, And Jon Berg

Despite the fact he still hasn't shared specifics about what happened during Justice League 's reshoots, star Ray Fisher has made it clear he's not backing down from Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg.

Last month, Justice League star Ray Fisher shared a Tweet claiming that filmmaker Joss Whedon's behaviour on the set of the DC Comics movie (when he was in charge of reshoots) was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." He added that producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns enabled that, though the former would later issue a denial.

Whedon has refused to comment, while Johns has also been silent. Fisher, meanwhile, says that he intends to reveal more when he's able (NDAs are likely holding things up in that respect).

A few days ago, Fisher reaffirmed his stance on this trio, Tweeting, "I understand full well the [personal] and professional risks associated with my speaking out against the abhorrent behavior of Joss Whedon and his enablers - Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. I will not relent. This is 'good trouble, necessary trouble.' Accountability>Entertainment."

As many people have actually pointed out on social media, if this really does boil down to Fisher being told to say "Booyah!" and Whedon not liking Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League, it's going to look like the actor is making a mountain out of a molehill (other cast members have been silent).

We'll keep you updated.

