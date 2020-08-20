JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Says WarnerMedia Has Launched Investigation Into The Movie's Reshoots

After accusing Joss Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the Justice League set, actor Ray Fisher has now confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

Earlier this summer, Justice League star Ray Fisher accused reshoots director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of abusive and unprofessional behaviour on the set of the DC Comics adaptation. Whedon and Johns have remained silent, while Berg would later claim that Fisher's main issue was being asked to say Cyborg's catchphrase, "Booyah!"

The actor has been reluctant to share specifics online, and we now know why. Fisher has confirmed that WarnerMedia has launched an official third-party investigation into what happened when those reshoots were being filmed in order to "get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots."

As Fisher notes, his hope is "this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner." Needless to say, this just got serious, and we could now finally learn what happened.

Whether there will be any consequences is another matter; Whedon's career appears to be on hold, but Berg and Johns still hold key roles within Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment.

Check out Fisher's Tweets below:

