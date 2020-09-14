JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Shares More Damning Allegations About Warner Bros.' Investigation

Justice League star Ray Fisher (Cyborg) has once again taken to social media to lay into Warner Bros., claiming that the firm conducting that investigation aren't speaking to key witnesses from the movie.

Justice League star Ray Fisher shocked the world when he accused reshoots director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of abusive and unprofessional behaviour on the set of the movie. Since then, he's been dropping the odd extra detail here and there, but is choosing his words carefully until he's legally able to speak openly and freely.

Warner Bros. is now conducting an investigation through an independent firm, but it doesn't sound like it's going particularly well, as Fisher argued that the studio tried to discredit him when they claimed he had refused to speak to that team (in reality, it seems he's been trying to reach out to them).

Now, the actor is alleging that Warner Bros. is attempting to create a "false narrative" by only speaking to certain people, and ignoring those who actually want to talk about their experiences.

Interestingly, Fisher even claims to have received an apology from an "implicated individual," meaning he's likely heard from Whedon, Johns, or Berg at some point. Needless to say, this situation is getting messier, and we still don't know what really happened on the set of Justice League.

However, it does seem like that could soon change. We'll keep you updated.

