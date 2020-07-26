JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Welcomes Joss Whedon To "Sue Me For Slander" If Anything He's Said Is Untrue

In a panel that took place during the "Justice Con" event last night, Justice League star Ray Fisher elaborated on his claims about reshoots director Joss Whedon and producer Jon Berg. Check it out...

Ray Fisher doubled down on his claims about Justice League reshoots director Joss Whedon during an appearance at the virtual "Justice Con" event yesterday, and he wasn't holding back. Despite not sharing any specifics, he made it clear that he doesn't plan on backing down from his allegations.

Asked to compare working with Zack Snyder and Whedon, Fisher responded: "I don’t want to compare them in any way shape or form. But what I will say toward the Joss Whedon situation is obviously I put out some pretty strong words and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon, and every single one of those words, every single one of those comments, is true."

"It’s taken me two and a half years to get all the information I need to be able to build that something that’s strong enough so people can’t dismiss it," he continued, making it sound like there's definitely more to come. "We’re gonna get to the heart of everything. And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander."

Whedon has thus far declined to comment on Fisher's claims, though producer Jon Berg did dismiss much of what the actor said, pointing to an unwillingness to say "Booyah" being the main problem on set. Fisher, however, believed both he and Geoff Johns should be scared about what's to come.

"His denial of the situation, his denial of the enabling of that situation was asinine, it was tone-deaf, and it was completely disrespectful to the situation," Fisher explained. "That man is scared. He should also be, because we’re going to get to the heart of it. And if you keep in mind, he did not deny that there was any unprofessional behaviour."

"He did not deny knowing about any individual behaviour. He said that ‘we’ — meaning, assuming ‘Geoff Johns and myself’ — ‘we did not enable any unprofessional behaviour.’ You can look at that statement and tell it’s a knee-jerk statement of an individual who is scared."

When and if these allegations are revealed in full, we can seemingly expect Whedon, Berg, and Johns to come under fire in a big way, and that's likely to have major ramifications for all of them.

For now, though, most fans remain focused on the HBO Max release of Justice League next year.