JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Porter Reveals Whether Darkseid Shares Any Scenes With Lex Luthor

Ray Porter's Darkseid will make his presence felt in Zack Snyder's Justice League next year, and the actor has now revealed whether we can expect that villain to share any scenes with Lex Luthor...

In a deleted scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor was shown meeting with Steppenwolf in the remains of that Kryptonian ship. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's thought that we'll get to see more of their relationship, while Ray Porter will be playing Darkseid in both the past and present.

That's led to a lot of speculation about whether Lex will communicate with the ruler of Apokolips as well, but during Justice Con's "Spotlight on Ray Porter" panel, the actor cleared things up.

Asked directly whether he shot any scenes with Eisenberg, Porter responded: "I didn't no. I admire him a great deal as an actor, but I did not get to work with him, no." That's the end of that then, though it's no great surprise given what we've heard about the limited role Darkseid will play here.

It's believed that he will only appear in those flashbacks to the battle between his forces and men, Atlanteans, and Amazons, as well as nearer the end of the movie when Steppenwolf is defeated.

A proper look at Darkseid still hasn't been revealed, but with the first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League set to be revealed at DC FanDome next month, that could change very soon. For now, though, we can discount seeing a meeting between Darkseid and Lex Luthor in the 2021 HBO Max release.

How do you guys feels about this news?