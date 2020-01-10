JUSTICE LEAGUE Stuntman Reveals Why Warner Bros. Cut The Atlanteans Vs. Parademons Fight Scene

One of the stunt performers who worked on Justice League has opened up about why a key sequence pitting Parademons against Atlanteans ended up being cut from the final film. Read on for details...

Joss Whedon decided to make a lot of changes to Justice League at the behest of Warner Bros. (and presumably producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg), but those will be rectified with the release of "The Snyder Cut" on HBO Max next year. Now, one of the movie's stunt performers has shed some light on why a pivotal action sequence was cut.

The scene in question saw a number of Atlanteans take on Steppenwolf's Parademons, and Erol Ismail has now told fans that Warner Bros. made the decision to cut the sequence because it was deemed too violent!

While he was pressed for specific details, Ismail refused due to still being under NDA.

It definitely felt like Whedon toned down the darker aspects of Snyder's Justice League, so it's probably not surprising that this battle didn't fit into the cut he would deliver to studio execs.

Common sense says we'll now get to see it on HBO Max, and it should be interesting to discover just how violent the scene in question really was. The filmmaker's take on Atlantis should also be fun to see, especially as his work on Justice League obviously came before James Wan started shooting 2018's Aquaman.

What do you guys think?

