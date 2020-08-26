JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT - 10 Unmissable GIFs From The Trailer You Need To See

Following the release of the Justice League: The Snyder Cut trailer at DC FanDome, we're taking a closer look at the footage thanks to some badass GIFs which definitely warrant closer attention...

During Saturday's DC FanDome, HBO Max shared the first trailer for Justice League: The Snyder Cut. Set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," the beautiful teaser pulled back the curtain on the movie in a big way, making it clear that what Zack Snyder has planned is very different to Joss Whedon's version. From Superman's black suit to that big Darkseid reveal and the Flash entering the Speed Force, there are a lot of great moments we can't wait to see play out next year. Now, we've collected some of the best moments from this footage in GIF form, and we definitely think you'll want to check these out. Of course, if we've missed any of your favourite scenes, then feel free to head to the comments section to share the ones which really stood out to you on Saturday. Click on the "Next" button below to take a look through these awesome GIFs from the movie's trailer!

10. Enter Uxas Darkseid is expected to appear at the end of the movie after the League defeat Steppenwolf, but most of his screentime will seemingly be devoted to that "history lesson." Arriving on Earth and engaging in a heated battle with men, Atlanteans, and Amazons, this shot features Uxas unleashing the Anti-Life Equation, though something tells us that he won't be defeated quite as easily as Steppenwolf was in Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of Justice League.



9. Superman Returns What a beautiful sight to behold. Heading into Justice League, all fans really wanted was to see was Henry Cavill decked out in his black costume. Now, Snyder is making that a reality with The Snyder Cut, and it couldn't be better. We're assuming he'll be back in the red and blue by the time all is said and done, but another part of the trailer confirmed that Kal-El wears this while flying into battle against Steppenwolf.



8. The Hall Of Justice Justice League: The Snyder Cut will take us back to that "Knightmare" future, and there are a lot of great Easter Eggs in this shot from the trailer. Aquaman's trident can be seen alongside Wonder Woman's shield and the portrait of Thomas Wayne from Wayne Manor. Most intriguing is The Joker playing card which blows across the screen; is that the same one the Dark Knight attached to his gun in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's flashforward?



7. Iris West We have no idea whether Kiersey Clemons will still play Iris West in The Flash, but there have been rumblings Warner Bros. is now looking for a different actress to take on the role in the DCEU. Her Iris will be part of The Snyder Cut, however, as is evident from this visually striking scene with Barry Allen racing into action to save her. Clearly, this is her first exposure to the Scarlet Speedster.



6. DeSaad DeSaad was created by Jack Kirby in Fourth World and is based loosely on the Marquis de Sade. He's Darkseid's chief torturer and was taken in by the villain as a child (where he was twisted into becoming the unhinged psychopathic monster you see depicted in the GIF above). His role in Justice League: The Snyder Cut is unlikely to be much more than a cameo, but spending some time on Apokolips promises to be very revealing and a big deal for fans of The New Gods.



5. Enter The Speed Force Zack Snyder has previously indicated that the Flash will make use of time-travel in this version of Justice League, and it seems as if this is the moment Barry Allen enters the Speed Force. It's likely a moment which comes during the final battle against Steppenwolf, likely after Cyborg tries and fails to turn the Mother Boxes against the League's foe. This is no doubt supposed to lay the groundwork for when the hero travels back from that desolate future to warn Batman of what's to come.



4. The Death Of Superman Zack Snyder has confirmed that his version of Justice League will revisit the moment Superman died at the hands of Doomsday, and this appears to be exactly that. Presumably, this moment is going to be used to explain how the Man of Steel is able to return from the dead as the way things played out in the theatrical cut felt like they had probably been simplified by Joss Whedon. This is a beautifully shot sequence regardless.



3. Badass Batman This is a minor moment in the trailer released during DC FanDome on Saturday, but it's one fans have responded to in a big way. That's likely because it reminds them so much of the comics. After all, the Caped Crusader using his gauntlets to deflect these blasts from the Parademons is undeniably badass, and shows that as, even just a man, Batman is a worthy, formidable part of the team. With any luck, the Caped Crusader will be a more proactive part of this final battle.



2. Silas Stone's Demise There are some big moments in this trailer, including Superman's clash with Steppenwolf and the moment we get to see the redesigned version of that villain (he looks so much better here). However, this is a far more emotional part of the teaser, and confirms that Dr. Silas Stone dies in Justice League: The Snyder Cut. It's a powerful, impressively shot sequence which brings back memories of the way Jon Osterman became Dr. Manhattan in 2008's Watchmen movie.

