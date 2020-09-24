JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Budget Said To Be $70 Million Following News Of Planned Reshoots

Former HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt once described Justice League: The Snyder Cut as being "wildly expensive," and with reshoots planned for next month, it seems the budget has exceeded $70 million now...

It was originally reported that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League would cost HBO Max upwards of $30 million, but former HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt's claims the movie would exceed that figure were clearly accurate. According to The Wrap, the four-hour-long feature - presented in an episodic format now boasts a budget of $70 million.

While it initially sounded like VFX work was all that was needed for Justice League: The Snyder Cut, last night's news that actors like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot are returning for a week's worth of reshoots in October made it clear that this is a much bigger endeavour than initially suspected.

Clearly, HBO Max believes it's worth the money and that the "series" will drive up subscriber numbers.

Also last night came the news that Ray Fisher is among those expected to take part in additional photography for Justice League. The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Warner Bros. upped its negotiated price for the actor to appear in what was described as a "three scene appearance" in The Flash, only for Fisher to counter with a figure that was double that.

Needless to say, that didn't paint the actor in the best of lights in the midst of WarnerMedia's investigations into his allegations, but Fisher has taken to Twitter to once again share his side:

