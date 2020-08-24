JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Director Zack Snyder Talks "Hallelujah" And THE BATMAN Trailer

Justice League: The Snyder Cut director Zack Snyder has revealed how long he's planned to use the "Hallelujah" track in the film's trailer, while also sharing his take on our first look at The Batman !

Following Saturday's DC FanDome, Zack Snyder joined The Reel in Motion podcast to discuss the day's events. It was a big night for the filmmaker as he was able to share a trailer for Justice League: The Snyder Cut, and that sneak peek was set to "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen.

The first Justice League trailer was released during 2016's San Diego Comic-Con, and Snyder confirmed that he's been planning to use that tune for the past two years.

"It's something that I just felt like, you know, was right for this," the filmmaker explained, noting that "it has significance beyond just the movie." He didn't elaborate on what that might be, but Snyder used the same song in 2008's Watchmen, so he's clearly a fan of the meaning behind it.

The director was also asked to share his thoughts on the first teaser for The Batman and, like the rest of us, he loved it. "I don't know yet what the rating is going to be, but I felt the same way. I actually just texted Matt [Reeves] after and I was like, 'What the f***! This is cool! I loved it. I thought it was so cool. I thought it was the right direction and everything about it."

"As far as just being a fan, it's the kind of movie I want to see, so I felt like [two thumbs up]."

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is due to be released on HBO Max early to mid-2021, and The Batman was recently delayed from next June to October 1.

