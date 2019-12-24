 JUSTICE LEAGUE: The "Snyder Cut" Gets A Semi-Official Title Courtesy Of Original Director Zack Snyder
The original version of Justice League has been dubbed the "Snyder Cut" but some merchandise being released with the approval of director Zack Snyder may reveal a new, semi-official title for the film!

Josh Wilding | 12/24/2019
Filed Under: "Justice League"
Say what you will about the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign but many of the fans who have campaigned for its release have also helped raise a huge amount of money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (bear in mind that Zack Snyder's daughter died from suicide while Justice League was shooting). In fact, they've raised upwards of $110,000 thus far! 

Last year, Snyder himself released a t-shirt which cryptically hinted at his original plans for the movie but we now have a new design - officially approved by the filmmaker - which is being offered through Ink to the People (and once again raising money for this worthy cause). 

As well as featuring the logos of characters like Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern, it also dubs the DC Comics adaptation Zack Snyder's Justice League, something he's clearly happy with the movie being called from now on. That sounds better than "Snyder Cut" and, if it is ever released, it would definitely work as a way of marketing this version of Justice League

The back of the hoodie includes a line which is also presumably from Zack Snyder's Justice League: "Never faced us before...not united." Check out that and the logos below:
 





