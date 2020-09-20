JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Images Reveal A New Look At Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne And Batman

Yesterday was "Batman Day," and to celebrate, Justice League: The Snyder Cut director Zack Snyder and the movie's official Twitter account have shared new looks at Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne and Batman...

Justice League: The Snyder Cut remains on track to be released on HBO Max next year, and the excitement surrounding Zack Snyder's vision for the movie remains as massive as ever.

It's hard to say when we'll get our next look at the DC Comics adaptation after that amazing DC FanDome trailer reveal, especially when WarnerMedia has yet to reveal the premiere date of the first episode (the initial plan is for the four-hour director's cut to be presented in an episodic format).

In the meantime, both the official "Snyder Cut" Twitter account and Snyder himself have shared new looks at Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman.

In the first image, a moody looking Bruce can be seen presumably walking through the grounds of Wayne Manor. In the second, we get a wallpaper-worthy shot of the Dark Knight looking ready for action. Neither reveal much about what we can expect from Justice League: The Snyder Cut's story, but from a visual standpoint, it's clearly going to be significantly different.

Check out the images below:

