JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Release Date On HBO Max May Have Leaked Online

Following Saturday's DC FanDome event, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the debut of Justice League: The Snyder Cut on HBO Max, but has Warner Bros. inadvertently leaked the movie's release date?

Justice League: The Snyder Cut's first trailer blew everyone away during DC FanDome on Saturday, but the panel didn't include any mention of a release date for Zack Snyder's movie. It's previously been reported that it could hit HBO Max early to mid 2021, but a listing on a DC press site may reveal when we'll really get to watch the four-hour director's cut.

As you can see below, a release date of September 5th, 2021 is listed, though it's unclear whether this is for the entire movie or the first one-hour instalment of the planned four part series.

It goes without saying that this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but it's hard not to hope this is incorrect as that's an awfully long wait to finally check out "The Snyder Cut." With any luck, Snyder will take to Vero to clear things up in the not too distant future.

In related news, Snyder was asked about Justice League's title during a recent interview with Reel in Motion, and when he was asked about it potentially being called Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker responded: "I think it's alright. I'm just doing some small negotiating."

Check out that possible release date listing below:

