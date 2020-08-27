JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Release Date On HBO Max May Have Leaked Online

Justice League: The Snyder Cut's first trailer blew everyone away during DC FanDome on Saturday, but the panel didn't include any mention of a release date for Zack Snyder's movie. It's previously been reported that it could hit HBO Max early to mid 2021, but a listing on a DC press site may reveal when we'll really get to watch the four-hour director's cut.
As you can see below, a release date of September 5th, 2021 is listed, though it's unclear whether this is for the entire movie or the first one-hour instalment of the planned four part series.
It goes without saying that this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but it's hard not to hope this is incorrect as that's an awfully long wait to finally check out "The Snyder Cut." With any luck, Snyder will take to Vero to clear things up in the not too distant future.
In related news, Snyder was asked about Justice League's title during a recent interview with Reel in Motion, and when he was asked about it potentially being called Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker responded: "I think it's alright. I'm just doing some small negotiating."
Check out that possible release date listing below:
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]