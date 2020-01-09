JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT September 2021 Release Date Debunked By HBO Max Spokesperson

Last week, we heard that Justice League: The Snyder Cut would be released on HBO Max next September, but an HBO Max spokesperson has confirmed that was, in fact, an incorrect listing on DC Press Portal!

Justice League: The Snyder Cut has been billed for a early to mid-2021 release, making it all the more confusing when we later heard that it had been dated for a September 5, 2021 debut on HBO Max. At DC FanDome, filmmaker Zack Snyder confirmed plans for the film to be released in four parts, with a feature-length version likely to follow.

Though it remains possible that this could be the date the four hour director's cut is released as a feature, an HBO Max spokesperson tells Collider's EIC that the date above is incorrect.

The original listing came from the DC Press Portal website, though it was never clear whether the image was doctored or if the listing was a mistake. Whatever the case may now be, it's clear a release date for the Snyder Cut of Justice League has not been decided on or that WarnerMedia isn't ready to share such big news with comic book fans.

A trailer for Snyder's film was released during DC FanDome, but it makes sense to save a true release date reveal for a future sneak peek as that's sure to generate a lot of headlines and attention. News like that during the online event was likely to get lost in the shuffle during a busy news weekend.

