JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Star Kiersey Clemons Shares Her Support For Ray Fisher

Kiersey Clemons (who was cast as Iris West by Zack Snyder) is the latest Justice League star to share her support for Cyborg actor Ray Fisher with the hashtag, #IStandWithRayFisher. Check it out...

Recently, Jason Momoa took to his Instagram Stories to share his support for Justice League co-star Ray Fisher with the #IStandWithRayFisher hashtag, and that's now starting to gain traction online. It is, of course, a reference to the actor's battle apparent battle with Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia following his allegations against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg.

Last night, Kiersey Clemons - who ended up being completely cut from Justice League by Whedon - has also taken to social media to make it clear she supports Fisher.

The actress has never really said much about being dropped as Iris West from the theatrical version of the movie, but it's obviously noteworthy that she's a Person of Color, and her role - like Cyborg's family - was scrapped. Right now, though, we don't know if any of Fisher's issues with Whedon and company have anything to do with his race or just their behaviour.

The question now is whether any other actors from Justice League decide to speak up, as names like Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot would obviously shine even more light on Fisher's cause.

We'll keep you updated.

