JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Trailer Officially Released; Will Arrive On HBO Max In Four Parts

Following that leak earlier today, the trailer for Justice League: The Snyder Cut has officially been released, while we also have news on how the movie is going to be released on HBO Max next year...

The DC FanDome panel for Justice League wasn't quite as revealing as we expected, as a release date for the movie wasn't officially announced and we're just left to assume it's official title is Justice League: The Snyder Cut and not Zack Snyder's Justice League (as the filmmaker had hoped).

On the plus side, it has now been confirmed that the movie is going to be released on HBO Max in four one-hour parts, with it later available as one lengthy, four-hour feature film.

Snyder also mentioned that for fans overseas (where HBO Max isn't available), there are plans for it to be distributed, so we're just going to have to wait for news on how that develops. Regardless, if you missed this teaser trailer earlier, you're in for an absolute treat as it really is a thing of beauty.

There's a tonne of never before seen footage, and some big hints about what to expect. That includes shots of Uxas/Darkseid, Desaad, and Steppenwolf, not to mention the Flash seemingly travelling through time (something Snyder hinted at during the DC FanDome panel for Justice League).

Check it out:

